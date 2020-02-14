Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,318 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,612,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 107.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 33.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 912,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,920 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

