Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,274 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

