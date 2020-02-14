Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 701 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Centerstate Bank worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,452.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSFL stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.05. Centerstate Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSFL. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

