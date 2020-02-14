Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 128,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23.

