Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,269 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $43.69 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87.

