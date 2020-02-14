Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 846 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

