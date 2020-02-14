Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 24,611 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWPH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 2.19. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

