Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Xerox worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Xerox by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Xerox by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 304,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of XRX opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

