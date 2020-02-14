Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 74,290 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 167.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

