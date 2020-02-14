Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 182,152 Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.32% of Xencor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xencor by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xencor by 42.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at $465,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.24.

XNCR opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor Inc has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.