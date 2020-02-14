Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 85,861 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $72.64 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

