Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,379,000 after purchasing an additional 446,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $148,427,000 after purchasing an additional 382,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

