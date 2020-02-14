Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

CNI opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

