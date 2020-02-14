Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,554 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 55.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQH stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

