Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.