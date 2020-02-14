Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 181.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $31.80 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

