Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.69% of Qiwi worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIWI opened at $20.43 on Friday. Qiwi PLC has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

