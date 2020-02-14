Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 3,653 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $82,240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $262.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.73 and a 200-day moving average of $263.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.81 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.57.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

