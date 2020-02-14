Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 44,950 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

