Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Lear worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

