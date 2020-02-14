Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,802 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 19.2% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 808,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 206,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 91,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 3.16.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $58,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

