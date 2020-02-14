Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 286,330 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 286,330 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

