Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,795.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,592 shares of company stock worth $1,377,033. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

