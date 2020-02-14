Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,861 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.56% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

ENTA stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

