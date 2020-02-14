Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 507 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 76,450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

ITW stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $190.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

