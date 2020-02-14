Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 6,706 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $113.87 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

