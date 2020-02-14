Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $8.16 Million Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBKC. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

