CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $223.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

