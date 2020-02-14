CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,727 shares of company stock worth $10,018,829. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.