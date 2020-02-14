CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $199.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.70 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

