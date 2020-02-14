CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,514.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,529.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,431.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,295.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

