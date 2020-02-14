CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 302 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in IBM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in IBM in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in IBM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Edward Jones raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.