CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

