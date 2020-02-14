CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,490 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

