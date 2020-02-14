CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 456,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 180,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

