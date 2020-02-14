CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $635.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.00. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $399.57 and a 1 year high of $636.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.00.

In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

