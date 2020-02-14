CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $342.82 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.68, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

