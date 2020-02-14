CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $20.20 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura reduced their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.