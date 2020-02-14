CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

