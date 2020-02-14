CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

