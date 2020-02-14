CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 850 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.18. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

