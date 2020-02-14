CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,926 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 746,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 131,898 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,563,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 31,087.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,168 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $69.60 on Friday. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

