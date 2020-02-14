CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.