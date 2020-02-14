CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

