CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Corteva by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,945,000 after purchasing an additional 723,573 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

