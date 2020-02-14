CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $147.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

