Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,250 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after buying an additional 138,120 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,598.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $418.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $238.76 and a 52 week high of $426.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $156,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total transaction of $10,158,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $77,697,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,428 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

