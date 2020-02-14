Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $242.36 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $243.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

