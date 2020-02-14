Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 29.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.