Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $228.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $148.36 and a 12 month high of $233.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day moving average of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.